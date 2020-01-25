JOHANNESBURG – Anrich Nortje raised South Africa's hopes on yet another intriguing morning of Test cricket at the Wanderers.
After overnight rain delayed the start of Day 2 yet again, it was the England batsmen Joe Root and Ollie Pope that came out of the starting blocks quicker.
The young Pope has certainly been England's find of the series as he followed up his maiden Test century last week in Port Elizabeth with another crucial fifty here. Pope certainly enjoyed batting with his skipper Root, as the pair toyed with South Africa's bowlers and fielders.
In fact, the home team seemed to be following the ball at one stage as captain Faf du Plessis employed a few "funky" field placings. Instead of remaining calm and asking his bowlers to stick to a fourth stump line outside the off stump, the plans changed to Nortje bowling short outside from around the wicket with a heavy leg-side field and even a fly slip on the off-side. It all seemed a bit desperate and allowed the English pair to score freely.
The 101-run partnership was only brought to a close when Nortje reverted to a line outside the off stump, which prompted Pope (56) to drag the ball on to his stumps.