Nortje leads Proteas' fightback at Wanderers









South Africa's Anrich Nortje celebrates taking the wicket of England's Sam Curran for a duck at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Saturday. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters JOHANNESBURG – Anrich Nortje raised South Africa's hopes on yet another intriguing morning of Test cricket at the Wanderers. After overnight rain delayed the start of Day 2 yet again, it was the England batsmen Joe Root and Ollie Pope that came out of the starting blocks quicker. The young Pope has certainly been England's find of the series as he followed up his maiden Test century last week in Port Elizabeth with another crucial fifty here. Pope certainly enjoyed batting with his skipper Root, as the pair toyed with South Africa's bowlers and fielders. In fact, the home team seemed to be following the ball at one stage as captain Faf du Plessis employed a few "funky" field placings. Instead of remaining calm and asking his bowlers to stick to a fourth stump line outside the off stump, the plans changed to Nortje bowling short outside from around the wicket with a heavy leg-side field and even a fly slip on the off-side. It all seemed a bit desperate and allowed the English pair to score freely. The 101-run partnership was only brought to a close when Nortje reverted to a line outside the off stump, which prompted Pope (56) to drag the ball on to his stumps.

The fast bowler would have had further reward if Du Plessis hung on to Root when the English captain edged one to first slip. Unfortunately for South Africa, Du Plessis spilled the regulation chance.

Du Plessis' smile could not have been broader though six runs later when Root pushed at Nortje yet again - only this time the ball flew to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock who took the catch comfortably. Root was furious with himself as he made his way back to the pavilion for 59.

South Africa's morning got even better when Nortje grabbed two wickets in two balls after Sam Curran flashed at a wide delivery first up to dismissed for a duck.

Nortje was denied his maiden Test hat-trick but England had lost three wickets for 11 runs.

South Africa's hope of finishing off England's tail rapidly was brought to a halt though by Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport