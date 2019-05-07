Anrich Nortje will miss the upcoming World Cup due to injury. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Anrich Nortje's World Cup dream is over before it even began. He will miss the tournament after he fractured his thumb while training last week, the news coming just weeks before the cricket showpiece gets underway.

Chris Morris has been called-up in Nortje's place.

In other injury news, Kagiso Rabada's back injury is described as "significant" by team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee.

Rabada will need two to three weeks of recovery which means he's in danger of missing the World Cup opener against England on May 30.

Meanwhile, Dale Steyn is still undergoing rehab for his shoulder and Proteas team management are confident he'll be good to go for the opening game.

Lungi Ngidi's progress has been good as he recovers from side strain picked up against Sri Lanka during the ODI series is really good. He was back in the Wanderers nets today.

The South African squad will start a week long training camp in Cape Town on Sunday. Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will join the team on Monday ('depending on their respective teams') progress in IPL.

IOL Sport

