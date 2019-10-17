Kyle Abbott claimed 7/29 back in 2013 and Lungi Ngidi snared 6/39 last year.
This is in stark contrast to Anrich Nortje’s Test debut last week. The Uitenhage Express delivered 25 wicketless overs and conceded 100 runs.
While the marked difference, of course, was that Abbott and Ngidi debuted at Centurion compared to Nortje in Pune, the 25-year-old would still have been disappointed to not snare at least one wicket.
He is not showing it yet, though, and is in fact happy to take in all the harsh lessons the Indian batsmen are dealing out at the moment.