CAPE TOWN – South Africa once again huffed, puffed but failed to blow India’s house down on the first day of the final Test in Ranchi.
After making wholesale changes to the side that were dumped by an innings in Pune last week – there were five in total – the visitors came out snorting.
Kagiso Rabada was the chief aggressor, delivering easily his best spell of the series in the morning. Having been heavily criticised of late, Rabada responded along Anrich Nortje to reduce India to 39/3.
Unfortunately for the Proteas that was as good as it got with Rohit Sharma continuing his impressive run during this series. The conversion to an opener has been an unparalleled success with Sharma striking his third century of the series to finish the day on 117 not out.
Sharma found an able partner in Ajinkya Rahane (87 not out) as the pair combined for an unbroken partnership of 185-run partnership for the fourth wicket. It could potentially have been a lot more, but stumps were drawn early after just 58 overs with India well-placed on 224/3.