Not every day you play the world champs ... make it count, Hugo Broos tells Bafana boys

Durban - Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is choosing to view the learning process that will occur in the friendly internationals against Guinea and France as being more important than the results of the games. Bafana first take on Guinea in Belgium on Friday before taking on heavyweights France next week Tuesday.

“The players will be motivated against France. We don’t have the chance everyday to play against the World Champions. I’ve heard that it will be a full stadium. There will be a lot of interest and the players from South Africa can aim to show something,” said Broos. Since taking charge of Bafana Bafana, the one big change made by Broos to the fabric of the national team has been his decision to move on more senior players. 32-year-old Thabang Monare is the oldest player in the current Bafana squad with the bulk of the side being under 27. “I selected only young players when I arrived. I wanted to see first what we have in young players as they are the future. After the World Cup qualifiers, we saw that there were flaws in the younger players such as a lack of strength and power. We then started to scout the older players and players with power such as Goodman Mosele,” said Broos.

The non-selection of Sundowns star Themba Zwane has led to speculation that Broos may have indirectly ended the international careers of more senior campaigners, however, the coach maintains that the door is not completely closed to any player.

“The door is not closed to older players. Monare is the oldest in our team and has had good performances in the Confederation Cup for Orlando Pirates. Lyle Lakay is also 30 and has been good for Sundowns in the Champions League. The upcoming two games will be interesting. I want to see if the players will improve the quality of the team,” said Broos. The game against Guinea will be special to Broos as it will take place in his homeland of Belgium. Broos is a football legend in Belgium, having won professional league titles as a player and coach with both Club Brugge and Anderlecht. “It is sentimental that the game against Guinea will be in Belgium. A part of the Broos family will attend the game but they were also more interested in seeing the game against France than against Guinea. I do hope to spend some time with them after the game,” said Broos.

