Dale Steyn is ripping through the Pakistan batting order. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Dale Steyn enjoyed a festive third morning of the second Test at Newlands on Saturday. After clubbing 10-ball 13, which included a massive six into the Railway Stand, that propelled South Africa to 431 all out, Steyn took charge of the new ball.

He immediately gained reward when he pitched one up to Imam-ul-Haq, who drove loosely outside his off stump to be caught at third slip by Dean Elgar.

It was not the response Pakistan were looking for after trailing South Africa’s first innings by 254 runs.

The visitors plunged further into the quagmire when Kagiso Rabada wrapped Azhar Ali on the pads to continue Pakistan’s premier batsman’s horrid tour of South Africa. Pakistan were 37/2 at the lunch break.

The morning session was certainly action-packed with South Africa adding a further 49 runs to their overnight total in just 6.1 overs.

Quinton de Kock added just a further four runs to his overnight 55 before he was caught by Asad Shafiq off Mohammad Amir.

Amir claimed a further two wickets (Vernon Philander 16, Rabada 11) to finish with 4/33.

Shaheen Afridi also claimed four wickets to finish with 4/123.





IOL Sport

