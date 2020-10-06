Parliament slams Cricket SA for playing ’hide and seek’ with forensic report

JOHANNESBURG – Cricket South Africa will send the full forensic report compiled by Fundudzi Forensic Services to Parliament’s portfolio committee for sports, art and culture by Friday. Following a fiery engagement with the portfolio committee on Tuesday, where CSA’s leadership barely got a word in, two of the federation’s independent directors, Dheven Dharmalingam and Marius Schoeman assured the committee, the full 468-page report would be made available to the committee. It will be done without the need for committee members to sign an NDA, which is the case for everyone else including representatives of CSA’s Members Council, who commissioned the investigation that led to the report. Various committee members expressed their anger with CSA that the report was being kept secret accusing CSA of having something to hide. The committee’s chairperson, Beauty Dlulane also said she was disappointed the committee first saw a portion of the report via the media. “We have waited for five months for this report and then before we can see it a summary is in the media,” said Dlulane. “We are so disappointed with the leadership of CSA.”

“They are playing hide and seek with this report,” said committee member Mzakhe Sibisi. “This is a sensitive matter. We can’t let CSA mislead us, we want the full 500-page report.”

Cricket SA made the summary of the report – written by its legal representatives, Bowman Gilfillan – public on Monday morning. It highlights a dysfunctional organisation, and attempts to lay the blame for all of CSA’s problems in recent years at the feet of now axed chief executive Thabang Moroe.

However the report also shows how terribly CSA’s Board practised oversight of Moroe during his two year tenure as chief executive.

Cricket SA were going to make the 46-page summary available to the committee, but that was refused. “The summary does not disclose all the information,” said another member, Mammoga Seabi.

“It is a summary but this is not an indication of transparency. If they can’t give the report to parliament, the highest decision making body in the country, then what are they saying?”

Schoeman said he was committed to ensuring the committee would have full access to the report. “If that is not done by 4.30pm on Friday, then I will resign,” said Schoeman, who has been an independent director at CSA since September last year.

@shockerhess