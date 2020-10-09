Parliament to get full Cricket South Africa forensic report

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa will press ahead with handing the full Fundudzi forensic report to the parliamentary portfolio committee for sport at the same time as it continues making progress on a “road map” leading up to its rescheduled annual general meeting.

The drama around the report and its contents is only likely to increase as committee members come to terms with it ahead of another meeting with CSA, a date for which will be scheduled once members have read the report.

While the summary of the report, made public on Monday, paints a picture of a dysfunctional organisation, where the country’s laws were flouted and the board of directors made little to no use of its oversight measures, the full report is likely to offer more in-depth reasons for why Cricket SA finds itself in the position it currently does.

Marius Schoeman, one of CSA’s independent directors who initiated the move to hand over the full report during Tuesday’s fiery engagement with the portfolio committee, also confirmed that the committee would not be receiving the 468-page document and its various attachments from CSA’s lawyers Bowman Gilfillan, but straight from Fundudzi Forensic Services, so as to eliminate any concerns about tampering.

Meanwhile, Cricket SA confirmed yesterday that the advertisements to apply for independent directors which closed last week and were for four positions on the board, are part of the federation’s “road map” leading up to the AGM, which has been rescheduled to take place on December 5.