PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa could hand a debut to seamer Dane Paterson in the third test against England starting on Thursday, hoping that reverse-swing will be a factor at St George Park as they seek to get ahead in the series.
Paterson, 30, has previously played limited overs internationals for South Africa and captain Faf Du Plessis hinted he could be in line for a test debut, though he stressed no decision had been made yet.
"We are considering the possibility of looking at someone like Dane Paterson," Du Plessis told reporters. "But we have not decided that yet. Obviously for who would be the big question we need to answer. That we will decide this afternoon, if he does come in.
"It’s about the nature of the ground, conditions here and style of bowling that can work at St George’s. But if you do that (play Paterson) you are going in with one less batter or no spinner.
"And there is merit for having both. You need a spinner at St George’s and you also need a long batting line-up, so it is not an easy decision. It is something that we are talking about as an option on the table."