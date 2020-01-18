PORT ELIZABETH – The people of the Eastern Cape have been praying for rain. On Saturday, the Proteas joined them and their prayers were at least partially answered with most of the third day of this third Test at St George’s Park washed away.
For the home team it was valuable time taken out of the game as they try to stay not only in this Test, but the entire series as well. England hold all the aces with two days remaining here and are pressing hard to take an unassailable 2-1 series lead to Johannesburg next week.
Only 64 overs were able to be delivered on this rain truncated day, but it was enough for South Africa to dig themselves into an almighty hole that possibly only further downpours their saving grace.
England found a hero in the form of off-spinner Dom Bess. Only 22, but already having endured a roller-coaster career that has seen him play a Lord’s Test one week and then demoted to the Somerset 2nd XI the following week, the youngster is simply enjoying every moment out there in the middle.
He had plenty to get excited about on Saturday as he grabbed his maiden Test five-for to leave South Africa’s innings in tatters. Following-on from dismissing Pieter Malan and Zubayr Hamza in the previous night’s gloom, Bess accounted for Dean Elgar (35), Faf du Plessis (8) and Rassie van der Dussen (24) in a lengthy spell from the Duck Pond End.