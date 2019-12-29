Knights batsman Keegan Petersen has received his maiden Proteas call-up and will replace the injured Aiden Markram for the second Test against England at Newlands in Cape Town. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Knights batsman, Keegan Petersen has been named the replacement for injured Aiden Markram ahead of the Test match against England in Cape Town. In CSA’s bid to reward excellence, Petersen has been called up to the Proteas team after consistently good performances in the CSA Domestic Franchise Four-Day series over an extended period of time.

He capped off his fruitful season with an impressive 111 (240 balls, 12x4s) for the South Africa A team against England in a friendly tour match building up to the Test series.

The 26-year-old from Paarl has 88 First Class matches under the belt with 5 490 runs, a high score of 225 not out and an average of 40.66.

Markram will go under the knife early this week after sustaining a fracture to his fourth left finger on Day Two of the current match taking place in Centurion.