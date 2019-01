Andile Phehlukwayo celebrates one of his four wickets with Proteas captain Faf du Plessis in a career-best performance against Pakistan at Kingsmead on Tuesday. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Pakistan tail-ender Hasan Ali hit a fighting half-century after his top-order teammates failed in the second one-day international against South Africa at Kingsmead on Tuesday. Pakistan were bowled out for 203, a total which seemed unlikely when Hasan, batting at No 10, came in with his side in desperate trouble at 112/8.

Hasan hit a career-best 59 off 45 balls, with five fours and three sixes, and shared a ninth-wicket stand of 90 with captain Sarfraz Ahmed (41).

The Proteas, beaten by five wickets in the first match in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, sent Pakistan in and dominated the early exchanges.

Four batsmen succumbed to short-pitched bowling from South Africa’s seam bowlers, while three fell to left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Medium-pacer Andile Phehlukwayo had career-best figures of 4/22, while Shamsi took 3/56.

Kagiso Rabada started Pakistan’s slide when he dismissed Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, both caught off mistimed pull shots against short deliveries on a pitch which was slow, but with steep bounce when the ball was new.

Fakhar Zaman and Shoaib Malik also fell to short balls.

AFP