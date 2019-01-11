Vernon Philander appeals for the wicket of Shan Masood at the Wanderers on Friday. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Vernon Philander took two wickets in as many balls to leave Pakistan on 17/2 at the end of the first day of the third Test, after they had rallied earlier on Friday and bowled South Africa out for 262 at the Wanderers. Philander removed Shan Masood for two runs and then had Azhar Ali out first ball to bring to nine the number of wickets in a dramatic final session on what was supposed to be a docile wicket at the Wanderers.

South Africa, with a foundation of 90 runs from Aiden Markram and handy contributions from Hashim Amla, Theunis de Bruyn and debutant Zubayr Hamza, were 226/3 at tea.

But they collapsed in the final session and lost seven wickets for a paltry 33 runs as Pakistan’s bowlers found reverse swing to seize the initiative.

But hopes of then capping a fine comeback with a solid start to their innings was spoilt by Philander.

Faheem Ashraf, one of three changes to the Pakistan side after losing the first two Tests, took 3/57 as the Proteas crumbled after tea.

The hosts were 132/1 as Markram and Amla put together a 126-run partnership in an attacking start after stand-in skipper Dean Elgar had won the toss and elected to bat.

Markram’s availability was only confirmed after a late fitness test, but he showed no signs of discomfort from a thigh injury as he rushed to 78 not out at lunch.

He looked set for a fifth Test century before getting a slight touch to Faheem Ashraf’s wayward leg-side delivery and being snagged behind for 90.

Amla provided solid back-up and looked to be set for a big score himself before he was out for 41.

De Bruyn, needing a good innings to keep his place in the team, was on 48 at tea, but added just one run before his departure set off the avalanche of wickets.

Hamza, after looking confident on debut, got a small nick behind for 41.

Then followed a steady procession of wickets before Pakistan came out to bat with 30 minutes left in the day.

Opener Imam-ul-Haq (10) and nightwatchman Mohammad Abbas, who survived 13 balls without scoring, will resume on Saturday.

STUMPS:



Day 1 ends with Pakistan on 17/2 and trailing by 255 runs. Proteas closed on a high with @VDP_24 taking two consecutive wickets in an over to finish with figures of:

4 overs

3 maidens

1 run

2 wickets#ProteaFire 🔥🔥#SAvPAK 🇿🇦🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/utrx81gMKe — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 11, 2019

