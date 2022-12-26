Johannesburg - IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the Plays of Day 1 of the second Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The Shane Warne Stand

The "G" on Boxing Day was the late Shane Warne's personal playground during the leg-spinner’s epic career. The Victorians lauded their favourite son with a moving tribute before play after the Great Southern Stand was renamed in his honour. All the players also wore his trademark white floppy hat in his memory. The 100-Test Club It certainly was a day of milestones. With the second Test not only being the 100th time these two great rivals met in a Test match, but it was also David Warner’s 100th Test. The pocket-sized dynamo had promised pre-match to return to his attacking ways and finished unbeaten on 32 setting up the prospect of a century in his 100th Test.

Green Day Cameron Green is enjoying arguably the best week of his life. It was only a few days ago that Santa came down his chimney and delivered him a AU$3 million pay day as the second most expensive Indian Premier League auction buy ever. He showed his full worth of the hefty price tag with a brilliant bowling spell of 5/27 on the opening day of this Test.

Jansen the new Kallis? There is great debate about the length - or lack thereof actually - of South Africa’s batting line-up. The intention is the extra responsibility on Marco Jansen will transform the lanky seamer into an all-rounder. At the moment Jansen is certainly delivering with a top-score of 59 on Monday. To add to that, the young man has even been positioned at first slip now.

Seven Gates of Hell South Africa’s batting woes are well-documented, but it has now reached its nadir. The Proteas have not passed 200 in their last seven Test innings. It is a situation that simply cannot continue if they have any home of being a successful Test unit ever again. Jansen and Kyle Verryenne battled hard for their half-centuries, but the decision-making and shot selection of the rest of the batters left a lot to be desired. All stand for Scottie Boland