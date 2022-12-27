Johannesburg - IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams looks at the Plays of Day 2 of the second Test between the Proteas and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. MCG transformed into a furnace

Story continues below Advertisement

It certainly was a day for the late Shane Warne's wide-brimmed floppy hat with the mercury levels touching 37 degrees celsius. The Aussie batters certainly made the South Africans sweat in the midday heat as they lost just two actual wickets in the entire day. Anrich Nortje certainly tried to stay hydrated by downing a one-litre bottle of water in one gulp much to the delight of the patrons in Bay 13. Mode of dismissal: Injured while celebrating The South African bowlers tried their utmost to dismiss David Warner, but the Aussie opener only returned to the dressingroom after attempting to celebrate his double century in trademark fashion. After already coming close to breaking the Australian high jump record by leaping high into the air after his first milestone, Warner, who had been struggling with cramps all day, tried again but hardly got off the ground and cringed in pain upon landing and had to be helped off the field.

Nortje, the South African bruiser Despite the intense heat, Anrich Nortje charged in with full gusto the entire day. His pace hardly dropped and was involved in a tense battle with Warner shortly after lunch. Nortje struck Warner flush on the left index finger with one his thunderbolts, but continued batting after treatment from the Australia team physio. Cameron Green was unfortunately not so lucky with the all-rounder being forced to retire hurt after suffering a similar blow to the hand. Lift your head Kyle Verreynne

Story continues below Advertisement

After a positive opening day with the bat, Verreynne was reminded that his premier task within the Proteas team remains keeping it neat and tidy behind the stumps. The WP gloveman missed a difficult chance down the leg-side off Marco Jansen to offer Steve Smith a reprieve, and then later put down a similar opportunity later in the day and literally laid with his head in his gloves in disappointment. Fortunately for Verryenne, it was Kagiso Rabada no-ball and would not have counted anyways. The ultimate team man Marnus Labuschagne David Warner should be the first to buy Labuschagne a cold beverage after the day’s play after his teammate sacrificed his wicket in a horrible mix-up in the middle. Warner could be heard clearly shouting “Marnus” through for another run, despite Labuschagne having run way past the batting crease. Warner was almost at the other end when Labuschagne realised he wasn’t going to make it to the other end, but he continued running to save his partner when Nortje threw the bails down at the bowler’s end.

Story continues below Advertisement