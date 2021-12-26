Plays of the day: Elegant KL Rahul shines, Proteas honour Desmond Tutu

Centurion - The much-anticipated series between the Proteas and India got underway today. IOL Sport cricket writer Stuart Hess takes us through the highlights of the day. THE ARCH: Archbishop Desmond Tutu loved cricket. He was a regular guest in the long room at Newlands for the New Year’s Test. The Archbishop and the English actor Stephen Fry are the only two people with no experience of playing first-class cricket to have delivered the annual Cowdrey Lecture, which is organised by the Marylebone Cricket Club at Lord’s. The Proteas wore black armbands in his honour on Sunday.

ALSO READ: Proteas struggle with consistency as KL Rahul helps India dominate in first Test SHOT: KL Rahul on tip toes, elegantly drives Wiaan Mulder through the covers for four. India’s vice-captain was in lovely touch on Sunday. His patient start in the first session paying dividends in the afternoon and producing a seventh Test century. OPENING UP: Rahul and Mayank Agarwal’s 117-run stand for the first wicket, was only India’s third century stand by an opening pair in South Africa. It’s been one of the major reasons for their inability to win a series in SA.

DROP: It was definitely Quinton de Kock’s to take, and he got a good leap in and reached the ball fairly comfortably following an edge from Agarwal, he just didn’t hold on to the ball. There may be a case, that he should have gone with just one hand. ALSO READ: Lungi Ngidi strikes twice to bring Proteas back into first Test against India STAT: Cheteshwar Pujara has been out first ball twice in Test cricket; he was run out by Lungi Ngidi at Centurion 2018 and he was caught off Ngidi’s bowling at Centurion in 2021.