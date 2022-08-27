Plays of the day: End of the Test road for Aiden Markram as James Anderson keeps going

Johannesburg — England blew the Proteas away in the second Test on Saturday to level the three-match series between the two sides ahead of the decider at The Oval. IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess gives us the five plays of the day from day three of the second Test at Old Trafford.

SET-UP - Brilliant work from Anderson to Elgar; bowled one that bounced and moved away from the left-hander from around the wicket and followed it up with one that carried on straight, and thumped into the off-stump. It was the sixth time Anderson has dismissed Elgar. 100 - In his 100th Test on home soil, Anderson completed another century when he took the wicket of Rabada, claiming his 100th wicket in his 28th Test against South Africa. BALL - A stunner from Stokes amidst another barnstorming spell, as he got a ball to rear off a length, and clip the gloves of the resolute Petersen.

END FOR AIDEN - He is averaging 12.2 since making his last half century - an innings of 60 against the West Indies last year. He has had the backing of skipper Dean Elgar - a good friend - but for Markram it just isn’t happening. He was lucky to get a reprieve with a no ball from Broad, but once he chased that wide one from the same bowler, the game was up and it seems his Test career is too.

