CAPE TOWN – Cricket scribe Zaahier Adams was at Newlands and here he looks back at some of the Plays of the Day from Day 5 of the second Test in the Mother City:
Brainfart No 1
The Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is renowned for laying down anchor in a bid to rescue a draw for his team ever since his marathon debut innings in Adelaide. It was therefore expected that Du Plessis would lead the rear-guard on Day 5.
Instead, he succumbed to an injudicious sweep shot that went straight to square leg shortly before lunch time.
Brainfart No 2