Stuart Broad and the England team celebrate he wicket of Rassie van der Dussen on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Halden Krog CAPE TOWN – Cricket scribe Zaahier Adams was at Newlands and here he looks back at some of the Plays of the Day from Day 5 of the second Test in the Mother City: Brainfart No 1 The Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis is renowned for laying down anchor in a bid to rescue a draw for his team ever since his marathon debut innings in Adelaide. It was therefore expected that Du Plessis would lead the rear-guard on Day 5. Instead, he succumbed to an injudicious sweep shot that went straight to square leg shortly before lunch time. Brainfart No 2

When is Quinton de Kock going to learn? Surely as a senior player, he needs to take greater responsibility in looking after his wicket. His dismissal to a Joe Denly long hop was criminal.

It opened the door for England after it looked firmly shut all day.

England celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Far Du Plessis during day five of the second cricket test at the Newlands Cricket Stadium. Photo: AP Photo/Halden Krog

Field placing of the Day

Joe Root got this one spot on when he put in a leg-gully for Rassie Van Der Dussen. The right-hander fell hook line and sinker for the trap as he punched the ball straight to a gleeful James Anderson.

Spell of the Day

Only Ben Stokes can produce such magic with the old ball. Stokes claimed 3/1 in a mesmerizing spell from the Wynberg End that precipitated a collapse of 5/11 in 17 overs. It was epic to witness.

Farewell Philander

Philander's final Test as Newlands will always be remembered for him being the last wicket to fall when Ben Stokes had him caught in the gully. However, while it was not the perfect fairytale ending, Philander was still given a rousing reception when he did a lap of honour with his wife and son after the game from his Newlands faithful.

Vernon Philander's final Test as Newlands will always be remembered for him being the last wicket to fall when Ben Stokes had him caught in the gully. Photo: Mike Hutchings/Reuters

