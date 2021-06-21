PLAYS OF THE DAY: Kagiso Rabada a unlikely batting hero for the Proteas

It took a fine partnership for the eight wicket between a resolute Rassie van der Dussen and an aggressive Kagiso Rabada to get South Africa passed their previous lowest score against the West Indies, 141 made 20 years ago in Jamaica.

BALL - Fourth ball of the 44th over from Holder to Nortje, spat viciously off a length smacking the South African fast bowler on the shoulder. It’s not the kind of delivery a batsmen batting in the fourth innings of a match wants to see.

BALL - Excellent by Kyle Mayers, who despite bowling at less than 130km/h, proved to be a tricky customer, wobbling the ball around. He bowled a lovely ball to Verreynne, which just held its line and kissed the outside edge.

CATCH - The slip fielders in both teams have had a lot of work in the series, and some very good catches have been held, but none better than Holder on Sunday, a full length dive to his right, saw him grab the ball when it was passed him already, ending Maharaj’s stay at the crease

SHOT - Square drive off the back foot from Rabada off Roach, for four, which pushed the South African total closer to 100.

TIME - The entire opening session was lost to rain, and in order to make up time, play will start half an hour earlier for the remainder of the match. That will make the first hour on Monday crucial. The ball is only six overs old, and South Africa will want to use it, on a fresh pitch to try and get amongst the West Indies’ top order.