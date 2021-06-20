PLAYS OF THE DAY: Lungi Ngidi clearly enjoying the Dukes cricket ball

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s bowlers followed up their batsmen’s gutsy effort with the bat to put the Proteas in the pound seats against the West Indies in St. Lucia. PLAYS OF THE DAY

BALL - Lungi Ngidi, over the wicket to the left-handed Powell, got the ball to angle back into the batsman - against the strong breeze - to trap him lbw. It's a delivery he's been working on for some time and the Dukes ball is certainly to his liking. CATCH 1 - Jayden Seales, needed every centimetre of his 1.8m frame as he dived to his left at midwicket to snap up a fantastic catch to dismiss Nortje.

CATCH 2 - Kyle Verreynne, more used to wearing big wicket-keeping gloves, but posted to short leg in this series, showed his hands work just fine, along with his reflexes as he got down low to catch Chase off Nortje SHOT - Hope produced a gorgeous flick off Nortje in the 26th over, taking a full ball on off-stump and hitting it through midwicket for four. It was a highlight in an otherwise poor innings from the West Indies.