Plays of the day: Marco Jansen shows Neil Wagner who’s boss
Johannesburg - South Africa finally gained some control in this two-match series on Saturday, thanks to a lively ninth wicket partnership between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj followed up by a bruising spell from Kagiso Rabada that knocked out New Zealand’s top order.
Stuart Hess looks at the big highlights from the day.
SHOT - The strike over mid-on that sparked the verbal jousting between Jansen and Neil Wagner mid-afternoon. The exchanges weren’t particularly heated, but it came at the time New Zealand lost control. Jansen had disdainfully driven Wagner over mid-on. More shots followed in a fun passage of play that also involved Maharaj showing off his batting talent.
BALL - Tom Blundell played a beautiful cover drive one ball, and understandably held the pose. Against the next ball, he raised his bat, watched and then heard the ball clatter into his off stump. Kagiso Rabada’s bit of wizardry was high class. Having moved the ball away from the right hander previously, allowing the room for the drive, the next ball, angled in viciously and ended Blundell’s brief stay at the crease.
CATCH - Daryl Mitchell bailed out his wicketkeeper Blundell, with an amazing effort at first slip. Blundell had moved across to his left, reached out his hands toward the ball, and then rapidly withdrew, giving Mitchell little time to see it, but see it he did, and then poached it while falling to his right to dismiss Rabada.
SPIN - Spinners aren’t a factor at Hagley Oval. Nevertheless, the Proteas, having not picked him last week, chose to include Maharaj for the second Test. He’s already contributed a valuable 36 with the bat and as play drew to a close on Saturday, he got a delivery to bite, bounce and spin, finding the edge of Colin de Grandhomme’s bat but unfortunately, the ball didn’t fly to a fielder. If it’s behaving like that on day two, you wouldn’t want to be batting last on that pitch.
WEIRD DISMISSALS - There were six; Bavuma get yorked by a ball that looked really harmless, Van der Dussen hit the ground and the ball at the same time and edged it to slip, Mulder got in tangle misjudging a pull, there were two leg-side catches offered by Latham and Conway and then the in-form Nicholls hit straight into a deep backward point trap set by the Proteas - Maharaj loved that dismissal. Just bizarre
SUPER MARIO BROS - Saturday was ‘dress up day’ in Christchurch, with the most colourful sartorial ensemble belonged to a group dressed as the Nintendo gaming characters. By the final hour of play they were singing out of tune and dancing with a bloke dressed in duck costume. We can assume plenty of beverages were consumed.