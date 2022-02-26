Plays of the day: Marco Jansen shows Neil Wagner who’s boss

Johannesburg - South Africa finally gained some control in this two-match series on Saturday, thanks to a lively ninth wicket partnership between Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj followed up by a bruising spell from Kagiso Rabada that knocked out New Zealand’s top order. Stuart Hess looks at the big highlights from the day.

SHOT - The strike over mid-on that sparked the verbal jousting between Jansen and Neil Wagner mid-afternoon. The exchanges weren’t particularly heated, but it came at the time New Zealand lost control. Jansen had disdainfully driven Wagner over mid-on. More shots followed in a fun passage of play that also involved Maharaj showing off his batting talent. BALL - Tom Blundell played a beautiful cover drive one ball, and understandably held the pose. Against the next ball, he raised his bat, watched and then heard the ball clatter into his off stump. Kagiso Rabada’s bit of wizardry was high class. Having moved the ball away from the right hander previously, allowing the room for the drive, the next ball, angled in viciously and ended Blundell’s brief stay at the crease. CATCH - Daryl Mitchell bailed out his wicketkeeper Blundell, with an amazing effort at first slip. Blundell had moved across to his left, reached out his hands toward the ball, and then rapidly withdrew, giving Mitchell little time to see it, but see it he did, and then poached it while falling to his right to dismiss Rabada.