Plays of the day: Quinton de Kock steals the show in St Lucia

JOHANNESBURG - A broad smile crossed Quinton de Kock’s face after he scored his sixth century of his career, his first in 11 matches, and one which took the match away from the West Indies. 141* - De Kock’s highest Test score. A brilliantly paced innings; grafting to start and then with the tail and against the second new ball he dominated the West Indies.

7 - Sixes hit by De Kock, tying AB de Villiers for the most number of sixes in a Test innings by a Proteas player. De Villiers’ effort was at Newlands in 2009 against the Australians during his innings of 163. ALSO READ: Proteas’ Quinton de Kock is smiling again after climbing out of his bubble in St Lucia PARTNERSHIPS - Something South Africa’s batting has lacked too often lately, but on a difficult surface in St. Lucia, three half-century stands, two featuring De Kock, were enough to propel them to a substantial lead of 225 runs.