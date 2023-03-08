Plays of the Day: South Africa v West Indies, Second Test, Day 1

Cape Town — South Africa made a good start to the second Test against the West Indies at the Wanderers, but let the visitors off the hook when they lost a few cheap wickets towards the end of the day. Both Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi — playing in only his second Test — fell agonisingly short of their centuries on what promised to be a good day for the home side.

IOL Sport’s Zaahier Adams, who is at the Wanderers covering the action, gives us the plays of the day from the second Test. Shot of the day Aiden Markram played a couple of glorious back foot drives and Dean Elgar struck a couple of powerful shots, but none had more impact than Temba Bavuma’s backfoot crack through point to get off the mark. It was impactful due to the Proteas’ skipper having bagged a pair in his first Test as captain last week in Centurion.

Ball of the day Gudakesh Motie claimed 13 wickets in the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo recently, but missed the first Test last week due to a back injury. He was back at the Wanderers, and was the Windies’ most successful bowler with figures of 3/75. His dismissal of Tony de Zorzi was particularly special as he ripped through the left-hander’s defences with a brilliant looping delivery that gripped and turned just enough. Moment of the day

The Wanderers celebrated International Women’s Day in fine fashion by selecting Proteas’ Women’s seam bowler Ayabonga Khaka to ring the bell to signal the start of play. It was a significant gesture, particularly after Khaka’s brilliant performances in the recent ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. Passing of administrator Joe Pamensky The veteran cricket administrator Joe Pamensky died on Wednesday, March 8. Fondly known as ‘Uncle Joe’, he played an impactful role in South African business, most notably as president of the South African Cricket Union until 1991.