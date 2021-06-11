Plays of the day: Wonderfully skillful Lungi Lungi Ngidi reaping rewards for hard work

Lungi Ngidi bowled superbly after lunch, maintaining a relentless line outside off stump, that offered four catches to the slips cordon, while Aiden Markram took another running from second slip to deep point after a top edged drive by Rahkeem Cornwall. NGIDI - Has seen the benefits of hard work on his fitness start to pay off as he’s been able to stay on the field more often. He is a wonderfully skilled bowler and on Thursday produced a quality Test spell that put pressure on the West Indies’ top order and the rewards for that early effort, saw him rip through the home team’s lower order. He finished with richly deserved figures of 5/19.

ALSO READ: The gym and a different ball is behind Lungi Ngidi’s improved bowling performance SPELL - Top display by Cricketer of the Year, Nortje, who blasted through the West Indies top order with terrific pace and accuracy in the first session. He bowled both openers, and added two more wickets. CATCH - Mulder, got down quickly to his left at third slip, to help Ngidi get rid of Joshua da Silva.

ALSO READ: ’There is no division at all’, says Lungi Ngidi after some Proteas didn’t take a knee DEBUTANTS - Keegan Petersen became SA’s 112th Test player since readmission, reducing his family to tears as the watched on from Paarl on Thursday night. Kyle Verreynne was a late call up for Bavuma. His inclusion also deserved for the form he’s shown domestically last season. 97 - The West Indies' lowest total in a Test against South Africa