Plays of the first Test: Proteas completely outplayed at Hagley Oval

Johannesburg — Dean Elgar’s Proteas were completely outplayed by New Zealand in the first Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch after just three days. The team will have to go back to the drawing board ahead of the second Test at Christchurch as they look to rescue the series.

IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess takes a look at the plays of the Test match that helped the Black Caps overcome the Proteas. FORTRESS HAGLEY — The Black Caps have won 8 out of 10 Tests at picturesque Oval situated in the heart of a public park in central Christchurch. Australia in 2014 were the only visiting team to win there. England earned a draw there in 2018. 6 — The number of times Dean Elgar has captained the Proteas since being made full time skipper last year and the number of tosses he has lost. He’s got a 4-2 win/loss record so can argue the toss hasn’t played a part in the outcomes so far. But the toss in the first Test was really important and provided a big advantage to Tom Latham’s team

MATT HENRY — The player of the match, wasn’t even going to play, but filled in for Trent Boult who was awaiting the birth of his third child. It was an inspired performance from the right arm seamer who picked up 7/23 in South Africa’s first innings and followed that up with 2/32 in the second. For good measure he also scored his second half-century, an unbeaten 58. 7 — The number of catches dropped by South Africa, six of which could be described as easy. 15 — Maiden overs bowled in the 118 overs New Zealand batted. There is no way to control a match in those circumstances. Elgar described himself as a “frustrated,” captain as a result.

107 — The number of runs scored by Henry and Neil Wagner, New Zealand's no.10 and 11. Wagner was given the opportunity as a nightwatchman on the second evening, and having survived then thrived against dreadful Proteas bowling on the third morning.