Plays of the game from chaotic SA v Pakistan clash in Sydney

Johannesburg — Temba Bavuma was back in the runs, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Proteas going down by 33 runs on the DLS method to Pakistan in their T20 World Cup clash in Sydney on Thursday.
IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess gives us the plays of the day from the action at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
FIELDING
Not that they should have needed reminding, but the Proteas saw just how crucial fielding will be in deciding the outcome of this World Cup. They dropped three catches on Thursday, and two errors in the outfield; one by Tabraiz Shamsi and the other by Aiden Markram in the 12th and 13th overs which both led to boundaries for Nawaz, changed the complexion of the match.
SHAHEEN AFRIDI
The big left-arm quick has not been at his best in this tournament, most likely the result of a knee injury, which impacted his preparation. However he made two vital strikes to start South Africa’s innings getting rid of both Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw in his first two overs. There was a bit of good fortune about both, but Shaheen will say he’s deserved it after a tricky tournament
TEMBA BAVUMA
So the captain hit a few out of the middle and hopefully it will mark a turnaround in confidence for him. He got some helpful short balls from the Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, but it was just what he needed as he cut and pulled with authority, while he also produced the shot of the innings, when he lifted a 148km/h ball from Rauf, from outside off stump over backward square leg for six. With every game a ‘must win’ for the Proteas from here, Bavuma's return to form is timely.
YORKERS
The Proteas couldn’t land them with any regularity towards the latter stages of the Pakistan innings and it proved costly. Contrast that with the magnificent 12th over bowled by Mohammad Wasim jr who pitched the ball full and straight at the stumps, allowing just four singles while also picking up the wicket of Wayne Parnell lbw.
SHADAB KHAN
Had himself a night in Sydney; he scored the second fastest half century by a Pakistani in T20 Internationals and his two wickets in the eighth over - just before the rain - tilted the match decisively in Pakistan’s favour. Shadab said afterwards it's the best he’s struck the ball while wearing the Pakistan shirt.
SYDNEY RAIN
Look, it wasn’t exactly 1992 all over again - although the vibes were strong. At least this time, South Africa’s future in the competition wasn’t determined by rain. Win on Sunday and they’re into the semi-finals. However one of those semi-finals is in Sydney …
IOL Sport