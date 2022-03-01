Plays of the match: Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Kyle Verreynne led the Proteas to victory

INNINGS 1 - Sarel Erwee’s knock on day one provided the foundation for South Africa’s win. It was a classic opener’s effort - patient, brave and skilful. It helped South Africa achieve a vital mini goal to score 320 minimum in the first innings. The spot alongside Elgar is his for the series against Bangladesh

Johannesburg - The Proteas sealed a 198-run victory in the second Test against New Zealand to level the two match series and keep their historic record against the Black Caps intact. IOL Sport’s Stuart Hess looks at the highlights of what was a an enthralling Test match in New Zealand.

INNINGS 2 - This was the Kyle Verreynne that everyone who monitors domestic cricket has come to know. He makes runs when times are tough. In South Africa’s second innings, the match was very delicately poised when he arrived at the crease. He needed to show intent on the fourth day, and did so with a display of outstanding shotmaking square of the wicket. The wicket-keeping spot has found a long term holder.

RABADA - That’s the second time this summer. Rabada, has put himself in front of the team and led them with performance. His bursts with the new ball made New Zealand’s openers the new holders of an embarrassing record for the joint fewest runs by an opener pair in a Test - 4. He finished with eight wickets, and his second innings 47 - that included a series of stunning shots - took the match beyond the Kiwis.

PARTNERSHIPS - Elgar and Erwee’s century stand, was the first by a South African pair since Boxing Day 2020. Erwee and Markram’s 88-run stand that followed was crucial in keeping SA’s momentum going. Maharaj and Jansen’s 62 runs for the ninth wicket to provide solidity to the first innings total. There were also three important half-century stands in the second innings. All in all this was one of the Proteas’ best performances with the bat for a long time.