With the announcement of the South African Test squad that will face England in four Tests this summer, we can finally talk cricket.

The Proteas have a head coach in Mark Boucher, captain Faf du Plessis, selectors and a director of cricket in Graeme Smith, and now there are 17 players vying for a spot in the starting XI for the first Test against the English at Centurion on Boxing Day, December 26.

There are a number of question marks, including the opening partner for Dean Elgar, whether South Africa should pick an extra specialist batsman, and which of the all-rounders should play.

Also, should left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj be sacrificed for an all-pace attack at SuperSport Park?

Meanwhile, the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory has come and gone, and now the next big 15-man competition is Super Rugby, which starts on January 31 next year.

The Stormers made a statement of intent on Tuesday with their announcement that Bok captain Siya Kolisi and a whole host of other national players have signed contract extensions to 2021.

Will this finally be the Stormers’ year?

In the latest edition of IOL Sport Talk, Independent Media’s Cape sports editor Ashfak Mohamed has a look at who missed out in the Proteas squad and what the options are in the batting and bowling line-ups for the first Test against England at Centurion, which starts on Boxing Day.

He also discusses what the retention of Kolisi and Co means for the Stormers.

