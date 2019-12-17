Siya Kolisi has signed a contract extension until 2021 at the Stormers. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

With the announcement of the South African Test squad that will face England in four Tests this summer, we can finally talk cricket. The Proteas have a head coach in Mark Boucher, captain Faf du Plessis, selectors and a director of cricket in Graeme Smith, and now there are 17 players vying for a spot in the starting XI for the first Test against the English at Centurion on Boxing Day, December 26.

There are a number of question marks, including the opening partner for Dean Elgar, whether South Africa should pick an extra specialist batsman, and which of the all-rounders should play.

Also, should left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj be sacrificed for an all-pace attack at SuperSport Park?

Head coach Mark Boucher and assistant Enoch Nkwe will have their work cut out to produce a competitive Proteas side against England. Photo: BackpagePix

Meanwhile, the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup victory has come and gone, and now the next big 15-man competition is Super Rugby, which starts on January 31 next year.

The Stormers made a statement of intent on Tuesday with their announcement that Bok captain Siya Kolisi and a whole host of other national players have signed contract extensions to 2021.

Will this finally be the Stormers’ year?