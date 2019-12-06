JOHANNESBURG - Calls for Cricket SA’s chief executive Thabang Moroe and president Chris Nenzani to resign have reached a crescendo, just one day before CSA’s ever-decreasing board of directors meet for a special emergency sitting.
Yesterday, the Willowton Group, which through their brand, Sunfoil, were once a major sponsor of CSA, and remain a backer at grassroots level, stated emphatically that the pair had to resign immediately as part of measures to clean up the game.
The group said “immediate actions” CSA should undertake were the reappointment of Corrie van Zyl, Clive Eksteen and Nassei Appiah, who were suspended for what was described as dereliction of their duties, the reappointment of independent directors Shirley Zinn and Mohammed Iqbal Khan, who resigned from their positions on the board this week, the appointment of a lead director - a position left vacant since Norman Arendse stepped down last year - and an independent audit review of the whole organisation.
Announcing his resignation on Wednesday night, Khan, who had served on the board for six years and was chairperson of CSA’s Financial and Commercial Committee, said his position had become “untenable”.
“The criticism in the media, and by the public who love and support cricket, has reached such a crescendo that I can no longer be deaf to the cries for immediate changes at CSA board level,” Khan wrote in a letter addressed to Nenzani.