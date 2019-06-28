DURHAM – Dwaine Pretorius produced the most economical figures of the World Cup upon his return to the Proteas team to help dismiss Sri Lanka for just 203 at Chester-le-Street on Friday. Pretorius, who has not played since the tournament opener against England at The Oval, was in fine form with the ball on a glorious day here in the North East.

Kagiso Rabada had rocked Sri Lanka when he removed the 1996 champions’ captain Dimuth Karunaratne with the first ball of the innings.

Sri Lanka, though, recovered steadily to 67/1 before Pretorius got into his work. Bowling from the Commentary Box End, the Highveld Lions tore the heart out of the Sri Lankan top-order by picking up Kusal Perera (30), Avishka Fernando (30) and Kusal Mendis (23).

Pretorius conceded just five runs from his final four overs to finish with 3/25 from his allotted 10 overs.

The Highveld Lions all-rounder received solid support from Chris Morris, who continued his good form displayed throughout the tournament.

Although a bit wayward with the new ball when he bowled both sides of the wicket, he recovered to claim the big scalp of Angelo Mathews (11), before removing Jeevan Mendis (18) and Lasith Malinga (4).

Morris’ 3/46 ensured he remained South Africa’s highest wicket-taker at this World Cup with 12.

There was also a wicket apiece for Andile Phehlukwayo (1/38) and JP Duminy (1/15).

Sri Lanka’s batting display was pitiful, considering they are still in real contention to qualify for the playoffs.

However, South Africa’s dominance over them during the home summer seems to have given them the psychological edge.

For the Proteas, it is a pity that their bowling unit have rediscovered their mojo at this late stage when they have already been eliminated.

