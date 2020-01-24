Protea pacemen take the fight to England in gripping final session









Proteas debutant Beuran Hendricks stopped the runaway England train in claiming his first Test wicket. Photo: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters JOHANNESBURG – South Africa roared back into the fourth and final Test during a gripping final session at the Wanderers. England had seemingly taken a firm hold of this fourth and final Test when the visitors went to the tea interval at 100/0 after captain Joe Root had won the toss and elected to bat. The opening pair Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley, in particular, were playing fluently and without much risk. Crawly had already brought up his maiden Test fifty and seemed set for much more. However, Proteas debutant Beuran Hendricks stopped the runaway train when he strangled Sibley (44) down the leg-side to claim his first Test wicket. It was just reward for the left-arm seamer, as he was easily South Africa’s most threatening bowler on the day.

One quickly became two when Crawley (66) played a horrendous shot to Vernon Philander. Having previously been so clear of mind in his processes, Crawley was caught between leaving the ball and playing at it, and only managed to edge behind to Rassie van der Dussen at first slip.

For the first time in almost three Tests South Africa had the feeling back that they were actually in the contest. Quick to realise this, Proteas captain Faf du Plessis threw the ball to his fastest bowler, Anrich Nortje, who charged in from the Corlett Drive End.

Having previously already hit Crawely flush on the “Three Lions” emblem on his helmet, Nortje certainly had his tail up with wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock taking the ball well above his head.

Nortje, though, had to wait his turn for Dane Paterson let loose a beauty from Golf Course End that swung and nipped away just enough to find Joe Denly’s outside edge.

But the biggest cheer of the day was kept for Nortje. Ben Stokes has been the thorn in South Africa’s side throughout the series and the Proteas know the value of the England all-rounder’s wicket.

Bowling at good pace, Nortje slid one across the left-hander and Stokes followed it, allowing Van der Dussen to take his third catch of the Test. England were 157/4 – having lost 57/4 in the session – and South Africa had clawed their way back.

England captain Joe Root and the once again impressive Ollie Pope kept the charging Proteas at bay for the remainder of the session though, which kept the advantage with the visitors.

Teams at the Wanderers:

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Pieter Malan, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis (capt), Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wk), Vernon Philander, , 9 Dane Paterson, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje

England: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

