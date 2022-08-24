Proteas back battling Aiden Markram and Rassie van Der Dussen

Johannesburg - South Africa will make a final decision about the starting team for the second Test against England, once the ‘brains trust’ has taken a final look at the Old Trafford pitch on Thursday morning. Off-spinner Simon Harmer has been included in a 12-man playing squad, with captain Dean Elgar explaining that simply having the option of changing the bowling unit that destroyed England a week ago, was a luxury.

“Will have a good look at the wicket (Wednesday, at training),” said the South African captain. “We have the right resources, whether we play four seamers or two spinners. It’s exciting for us, we’ve never really had that luxury of having two world class spinners in our armoury. It's a nice thing to have.” South Africa bowled England out twice in a total of 82.4 overs to win the first Test at Lord’s in less than three days. The extra time off allowed them to celebrate that victory properly, but also to move on from it, with Elgar expecting a backlash from England in Manchester.

“I really hope the second Test goes the same way (as the first) but England are hurting and it will be a lot tougher. I know they will come back with a vengeance.” Elgar explained that it was important to continue to support Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram to come good in the middle order. That duo has struggled of late, with Markram, after a difficult time at the top of the order, being given another opportunity because of the injury-induced absence of vice-captain Temba Bavuma.

At Lord’s Markram scored 16 and Van der Dussen 19, opening the door for England at a crucial stage in that match. National selection convenor, Victor Mpitsang, expressed his concern about the pair, but Elgar said they still had his full support. “As long as we are getting the results on our side, it is extremely important that we continue to back those guys,” said the Proteas skipper. “We have given them a decent run. I’m pretty sure they know that they are under pressure to perform. But they are proper batsmen, and hopefully they get everything going in the right way for this Test match.

"If they are firing in the middle order, and we conduct ourselves in the way we have of late, then our Test side can only grow from there. I don’t see a change happening with regard to that. “Consistency is key to success in Test cricket and that includes consistency in selection. It’s a tough series against England and you need to back your horses. All you can do is give them the best resources to try and do well and hopefully it comes off.” Meanwhile, England will make one change to the starting team that lost at Lord’s with seamer Ollie Robinson replacing Matthew Potts.

“When you look at what Ollie possesses as a bowler, one of his real key assets is how much extra bounce he gets compared to other bowlers in our squad,” said England’s captain Ben Stokes. “We think here at Old Trafford, with it being a slightly quicker wicket than other grounds we play at, it obviously offers a lot more bounce.” When Elgar was told that England were expecting a quicker pitch with more bounce, he smiled.

“If there is going to be extra pace and bounce, then I’m pretty sure our pace bowlers are going to get that out of this wicket then,” Elgar remarked. The first ball will be bowled at noon (SA time) on Thursday. South Africa (playing squad): Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen, Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer.