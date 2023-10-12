Proteas bat first against Australia, Tabraiz Shamsi in for Gerald Coetzee

Australia won the toss and chose to bowl first against South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow, India, on Thursday.
In team news, South Africa called up Tabraiz Shamsi in place of Gerald Coetzee. It means the Proteas will go with two spinners in their bowling attack, with Shamsi partnering with Keshav Maharaj.
South Africa defeated Sri Lanka by 102 runs in their opening game where they racked up a World Cup record total of 428.
For Australia Marcus Stoinis replaces Cameron Green, while Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey.
"Not sure how this pitch will play, but seems like there's a bit of moisture in it," said Australia captain Pat Cummins at the toss.
Teams:
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa
IOL Sport /AFP