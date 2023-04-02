Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Proteas bat first in Pink ODI, Lungi Ngidi comes in for Kagiso Rabada

Lungi Ngidi will replace Kagiso Rabada for the Pink ODI against the Netherlands. Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Published Apr 2, 2023

Cape Town - Netherlands have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday.

The visitors have made two changes with Vivian Kingma coming in for Ryan Klein and Tom Cooper will start in place of Teja Nidamanuru.

The Proteas, meanwhile, have made one change. Lungi Ngidi comes in for Kagiso Rabada.

ALSO READ: No more ‘outside noise’ is allowing Sisanda Magala to thrive, says Temba Bavuma

Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss that Rabada is dealing with a slight back issue that needs some rest and attention.

Rabada is set to leave on Monday for a six-week stint at the Indian Premier League with the Punjab Kings.

ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma leads the way as Proteas cruise home against the Netherlands

The Proteas are playing in their annual pink outfits today in support of breast cancer awareness.

Teams for the Wanderers

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussent, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt./wk), Shariz Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma.

@ZaahierAdams

