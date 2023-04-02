Cape Town - Netherlands have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday.
The visitors have made two changes with Vivian Kingma coming in for Ryan Klein and Tom Cooper will start in place of Teja Nidamanuru.
The Proteas, meanwhile, have made one change. Lungi Ngidi comes in for Kagiso Rabada.
Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss that Rabada is dealing with a slight back issue that needs some rest and attention.
Rabada is set to leave on Monday for a six-week stint at the Indian Premier League with the Punjab Kings.
The Proteas are playing in their annual pink outfits today in support of breast cancer awareness.
Teams for the Wanderers
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussent, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt./wk), Shariz Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma.
