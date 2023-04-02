Cape Town - Netherlands have won the toss and chosen to bowl first in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Wanderers on Sunday. The visitors have made two changes with Vivian Kingma coming in for Ryan Klein and Tom Cooper will start in place of Teja Nidamanuru.

The Proteas, meanwhile, have made one change. Lungi Ngidi comes in for Kagiso Rabada. ALSO READ: No more ‘outside noise’ is allowing Sisanda Magala to thrive, says Temba Bavuma Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss that Rabada is dealing with a slight back issue that needs some rest and attention.

Teams for the Wanderers South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt.), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussent, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi. Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (capt./wk), Shariz Ahmed, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Vivian Kingma.