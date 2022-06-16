Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, June 16, 2022

Proteas batsman Aiden Markram out of India series due to Covid

FILE - South Africa's Aiden Markram in action last October. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

Published 1h ago

New Delhi — South Africa batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remaining two Twenty20 internationals against India after he tested positive for Covid at the start of the series.

Markram underwent seven days of quarantine but will not be able to play in the final two matches, said Cricket South Africa.

"The player is healthy and well and has been cleared to return home to also look after his mental and emotional wellbeing after isolation in a local facility as required when an individual tests positive on tour," the statement said.

This is the first cricket series being played in India without the bubble restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The tourists, with Temba Bavuma as captain, lead the five-match series 2-1 after winning their first two encounters.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock missed the second and third match due to a wrist injury but has made a "marked improvement" in his recovery.

The two teams will play the fourth match on Friday in Rajkot.

AFP

