Proteas batter Keegan Petersen misses New Zealand tour with Covid, Zubayr Hamza called-up

The 28-year-old right hander is "well and asymptomatic," according to a statement released by Cricket SA on Wednesday morning. Petersen's place in the squad will be taken by Western Province's Zubayr Hamza.

Johannesburg - One of the stars of the Proteas triumph against India, Keegan Petersen, will miss the tour to New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19.

Petersen's absence will be a significant blow to the Proteas ahead of the two match series against the World Test Champions that starts on February 17 in Christchurch. Petersen was named Man of the Series against India, topping the run-scoring charts with an aggregate of 276 runs, and making three fifties against a high class attack, in tough conditions.

Hamza has been in reasonable form for WP, making 234 runs in seven innings in the Four-Day series, with a top score of 94. He played the last of his five Tests against England in 2020. Whether he gets to add to his Test tally remains to be seen, but it will be very difficult to keep Ryan Rickelton out of the picture for that no.3 spot.

The Lions left-hander is the second highest run-scorer in the Four-Day series, and has made three centuries, while averaging 118.25 in five innings.