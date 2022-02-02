Proteas batter Keegan Petersen misses New Zealand tour with Covid, Zubayr Hamza called-up
Johannesburg - One of the stars of the Proteas triumph against India, Keegan Petersen, will miss the tour to New Zealand after testing positive for Covid-19.
The 28-year-old right hander is "well and asymptomatic," according to a statement released by Cricket SA on Wednesday morning. Petersen's place in the squad will be taken by Western Province's Zubayr Hamza.
Petersen's absence will be a significant blow to the Proteas ahead of the two match series against the World Test Champions that starts on February 17 in Christchurch. Petersen was named Man of the Series against India, topping the run-scoring charts with an aggregate of 276 runs, and making three fifties against a high class attack, in tough conditions.
Hamza has been in reasonable form for WP, making 234 runs in seven innings in the Four-Day series, with a top score of 94. He played the last of his five Tests against England in 2020. Whether he gets to add to his Test tally remains to be seen, but it will be very difficult to keep Ryan Rickelton out of the picture for that no.3 spot.
The Lions left-hander is the second highest run-scorer in the Four-Day series, and has made three centuries, while averaging 118.25 in five innings.
Meanwhile SA A coach Malibongwe Maketa and Brent Marton, the physiotherapist for the Boland Rocks, will accompany the Proteas to New Zealand as part of the management team, while Rivash Gobind and Craig Govender take leave.
The team departs for New Zealand later on Wednesday.
Proteas Test squad vs New Zealand
Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.
Team management
Mark Boucher (Head Coach), Khomotso Volvo Masubelele (Manager), Charl Langeveldt (Bowling Coach), Justin Ontong (Fielding Coach), Justin Sammons (Batting Consultant), Malibongwe Maketa (Coach), Brent Martin (Physiotherapist), Tumi Masekela (Strength & Conditioning Coach), Dr Shuaib Manjra (Team Dr), Sipokazi Sokanyile (Media Manager), Kyle Botha (Masseur), Zunaid Wadee (Security).
