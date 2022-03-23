Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza suspended after testing positive for banned substance

Zubayr Hamza during play on day one of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. Thursday 17 February 2022. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Zubayr Hamza during play on day one of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand. Thursday 17 February 2022. Picture: Andrew Cornaga/www.photosport.nz/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - Zubayr Hamza on Wednesday agreed to a voluntary suspension after testing positive for a prohibitive substance.

The 26-year-old batter is not disputing the positive test and according to a statement by Cricket SA on Wednesday is co-operating fully with the International Cricket Council. Hamza tested positive for Furosemide, which is a diuretic used to treat edema - the build up of fluid - and hypertension. The drug is not performance enhancing.

Story continues below Advertisment

Hamza played for the Proteas in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch last month. He was due to play in the second but picked up a hand injury. He was also selected in the One-Day squad for the current series with Bangladesh, but withdrew on the morning of the first match last Friday, for what CSA claimed were “personal reasons.”

Hamza’s suspension commences immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC. He has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

ALSO READ: Cricket SA thrilled to welcome back bigger crowds for Proteas matches

More on this

“The process to follow will entail presenting evidence that there was no fault or negligence, or no significant fault or negligence on the part of Zubayr. CSA, the SA Cricketers Association and the Western Province Cricket Association are supporting Zubayr in this process, and will continue to do so until the matter is concluded,” CSA said in its statement.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Cricket South Africa

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello