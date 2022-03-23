Proteas batter Zubayr Hamza suspended after testing positive for banned substance

The 26-year-old batter is not disputing the positive test and according to a statement by Cricket SA on Wednesday is co-operating fully with the International Cricket Council. Hamza tested positive for Furosemide, which is a diuretic used to treat edema - the build up of fluid - and hypertension. The drug is not performance enhancing.

Hamza played for the Proteas in the first Test against New Zealand in Christchurch last month. He was due to play in the second but picked up a hand injury. He was also selected in the One-Day squad for the current series with Bangladesh, but withdrew on the morning of the first match last Friday, for what CSA claimed were “personal reasons.”

Hamza’s suspension commences immediately whilst written submissions are presented to the ICC. He has been able to identify how the substance entered his system.

ALSO READ: Cricket SA thrilled to welcome back bigger crowds for Proteas matches