Proteas batting woes glaring after crashing to series defeat to England

Cape Town - On the same day 17 years ago England’s legendary Class of 2005 clinched the Ashes, Ben Stokes’ team of 2022 closed off a most memorable home summer with a nine-wicket victory over South Africa to seal a 2-1 series win. It has been the most miraculous of turnarounds for English cricket, and possibly the global game, since Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum took charge of the Test side at the beginning of the season.

Brilliant run-chases over New Zealand and India set the tone with “Bazball” the rage in cricket circles, until the Proteas under Dean Elgar crushed their hosts at Lord’s in the series opener. That sole defeat, however, now seems almost a million years away with Stokes and McCullum staying true to their principles of positive cricket and retaining faith in this group of players. Bar the singular change of Ollie Robinson for Matthew Potts after the Lord’s defeat, and Harry Brook’s enforced inclusion for the injured Jonny Bairstow at the Oval, England have utilised the same players to produce crushing victories at Old Trafford and The Oval.

And it was almost ironic that it was Zak Crawley, who had been under the most pressure of all the England players to lose his place in the starting XI, that hit the winning runs to finish unbeaten on 69 not out as the hosts cruised home with nine wickets to spare. The only wicket to fall was that of Alex Lees’ for 39 to Kagiso Rabada. Crawely’s presence at the crease was virtually the point of difference between the two teams with South Africa’s strategies and selection throughout the series - along with their dire batting of course - leaving plenty to be desired.

The visitors had made two unforced changes to a winning team in Manchester that heavily swung the momentum of the series before making four changes at The Oval. It was a clear sign of a team that were desperately looking for a quick-fix and not trusting its processes. And they have now paid the ultimate price. Brief scores:

South Africa: 118, 169 England: 158, 130/1 (Crawley 69*, Lees 39, Pope 11*, Rabada 1/57) England win by 9 wickets, win series 2-1

