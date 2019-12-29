South Africa v England - First Test

PRETORIA – The Proteas brought a five-match losing streak to a close beating England by 107 runs at SuperSport Park on Sunday to lead the series 1-0. England made a valiant effort chasing what would have been the highest fourth-innings total to win a Test in South Africa.

The tourists went into the lunch interval on 171 for three at the lunch break needing 205 runs to win.

But it all went spectacularly wrong for the English in the next session with South Africa bagging the next seven wickets for a desperately needed Test win.

South African spearhead Kagiso Rabada was on song bagging three wickets before the tea interval sending Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran and Stuart Broad to the change room. Rabada wrapped up the second innings with figures of 4 for 103 off 24 overs.