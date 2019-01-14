Proteas captain Dean Elgar poses with the series trophy following the third-Test win over Pakistan on Monday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa have overtaken New Zealand and England to take second position in the Test team rankings after completing their 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan in Johannesburg on Monday. South Africa have gained four points to reach 110 points, two points above England in the list led by India (116 points) after their 2-1 victory over Australia in a four-match series that ended last week.

Pakistan have lost one position, slipping behind Sri Lanka to seventh place.

Pakistan started the series with 92 points but are now on 88 points, three points less than Sri Lanka.

New Zealand are one point behind England at 107 points.

England will have to win their upcoming three-match series against the West Indies starting on January 23 in order to remain ahead of New Zealand.

Run out and it's all over at the Bull Ring! Pakistan are all out for 273, congratulations South Africa on the 107-run victory and the series white wash! You BEAUTIES!#ProteaFire #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/SJgGxg2Ta8 — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 14, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)