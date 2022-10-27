Proteas bludgeon Bangladesh as Rilee Rossouw stars in dominant performance

Johannesburg - “He’s one of the hardest hitters on the T20 circuit,” Carlos Brathwaite, who knows a thing or two about hitting a cricket ball hard, said on TV commentary, as a replay showed the latest six flying off Rilee Rossouw’s bat. Rossouw put on a clinic at what must surely be his favourite venue, the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, propelling the Proteas to a prodigious total and putting them back on track with a much-needed victory at the T20 World Cup.

The 33-year-old left hander was welcomed back into the national team earlier this year following the scrapping of Kolpak contracts resulting from Brexit, and immediately made an impact against England, showing the value of having a boundary hitter in the power play. He made 96 not out in that series and three weeks ago, scored his maiden hundred in India. That form continued on Thursday when Rossouw in combination with Quinton de Kock launched the South African innings with 63 runs coming in the first six overs.

His early arrival at the crease followed another dismal performance from Temba Bavuma, who scored a fortuitous two in the first over, and was dismissed playing a shot that was neither a defensive or attacking one, after walking down the wicket to Taskin Ahmed. Bavuma’s place in the starting team for Sunday’s vital clash against India, must now come under scrutiny, especially as he is keeping the in-form Reeza Hendricks out of the side. For now, Rossouw deserves the spotlight. While there was plenty of hard hitting of the kind to grab Brathwaite’s attention, there was also plenty of deft flicks and dabs, while he and De Kock ran superbly between the wickets, to maintain momentum throughout their record-breaking second wicket partnership of 163.

Rossouw pounded the fences with seven fours, and damaged a few seats with eight sixes, while De Kock, was no less adventurous in making 63 off just 38 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes. A particular feature in the keeper/batter’s innings was his use of the reverse sweep and flick against the Bangladeshi spinners. Rossouw greeted his hundred with an understandably enthusiastic celebration, thumping the badge on his chest as he soaked in the applause from the crowd - which was dominated by Bangladesh supporters. “To score a hundred in a winning cause is fantastic,” Rossouw said in a TV interview. “I’m chuffed with my performance and happy it could contribute to a win.”

He put his success since returning to national colours down to playing with a “clear mindset and just being nice and free.” He did slow down as he approached the landmark, and whether it was the ball getting softer or Bangladesh bowling better, it did lead to a lame ending to the South African innings. They scored just 30 runs in the last five overs - but it didn’t take any of the gloss off Rossouw’s magnificent effort. Whatever hopes the Bangladeshi’s had, were swept away by a stunning early burst from Anrich Nortje, who bowled at 150km/h and picked up two wickets inside the power play.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi - who replaced Lungi Ngidi - took advantage, claiming combined figures of 4/44 in eight overs. Nortje returned at the end, and finished with 4/10 from 3.3 overs, to seal a dominant win for the Proteas. Brief scores: South Africa 205/5