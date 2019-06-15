South Africa have named an unchanged XI for the first time this World Cup for their match against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens today.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has not recovered from his hamstring strain, allowing Beuran Hendricks to make his full World Cup debut.

JP Duminy also remains on the sidelines with Aiden Markram getting another opportunity at the top of the order.

Both teams will be grateful that the persistent rain has cleared, allowing both to go out and push for their first victory of this 2019 World Cup campaign.

TEAMS:

South Africa 1 Quinton de Kock (wk), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Faf du Plessis (capt), 5 Rassie van der Dussen, 6 David Miller, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Chris Morris, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Beuran Hendricks, 11 Imran Tahir

Afghanistan 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Noor Ali Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi, 5 Asghar Afghan, 6 Gulbadin Naib (capt), 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Aftab Alam, 11 Hamid Hassan

