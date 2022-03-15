Proteas bowler Lungi Ngidi eager to perform even for small crowds

Johannesburg - Lungi Ngidi said he hopes the presence of even a small number of spectators will provide energy for the Proteas as they pursue World Cup qualification in the three match One-Day series with Bangladesh which starts on Friday. Sadly for Ngidi and the Proteas, neither SuperSport Park, which hosts the first and third matches, nor the Wanderers, which hosts the ‘Pink ODI’ on Sunday, will be full of spectators or even half full. The South African government’s extension of the state of disaster protocols put paid to any hopes of decent spectator turnouts for the series.

Only 2000 people will be allowed into the grounds - with the rules stating that the players, media (including TV crews) and security all count towards that figure. In addition CSA and the provincial unions are committed to provide their commercial partners with seats. Nevertheless, the Northerns Cricket Union confirmed on Tuesday that it would be making 500 tickets available through ticketpros, for those wishing to go to SuperSport Park. ALSO READ: Proteas in fine form in One-Day Cup ahead of Bangladesh series

A limited number of vaccinated people were granted access for the start of the CSA One-Day Cup matches that took place last weekend, with Ngidi saying Tuesday how much he enjoyed their support. “It was great having some supporters there Friday,” he said. “It makes a massive difference, for certain players it really gets them going, brings out their ‘A games.’ I enjoy performing for people. To put on a performance for them, it makes me happy, your energy levels never drop.” The Proteas last played in front of a home crowd in March 2020 in Potchefstroom against Australia, just weeks before the country went into lockdown because of Covid.

Although various sports federations have been in contact with the government through the department of Sports, Arts and Culture, minister Nathi Mthethwa has remained quiet about when fans - in numbers greater than 2000 - can return to stadiums. Lungi Ngidi striking early to get the #Proteas off and running🔥 #SAvIND #BetwayODISeries #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/3ya61hUSsE — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 23, 2022

Officials from CSA were locked in meetings from early on Tuesday morning, doing scenario planning around hosting the Bangladesh series with venues at 50 percent and 30 percent of their capacity, but all of those had to be scrapped following the national government’s extension of the National Disaster management protocols. Officials are understood to have been angered by the announcement. Meanwhile the Proteas began light preparation ahead of the first ODI at SuperSport Park this Friday. Ngidi who played in both of the Titans’ One-Day Cup matches over the the weekend, taking 5/33 in the opener against the Rocks, said the match time was just what was needed after being sidelined with a back injury that kept him out of the Test series in New Zealand.

It was a batting masterclass the last time we came up against Bangladesh on home soil🤩



"It was very good to play for Titans and to put in performances for them, it makes me happy and also to have (bowling) loads under the belt."