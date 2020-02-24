PORT ELIZABETH - South Africa’s bowlers finally stood up, showed they had indeed learned lessons from past mistakes and earned a crucial win amidst a thunderous atmosphere at St George’s Park yesterday.
Neither team’s batsmen could accelerate the scoring as they would normally hope to do in the latter stages. However with SA’s bowlers having performed so poorly in the last few weeks, there was more pressure on them. Australia needed 43 off the last 30 balls with eight wickets in hand and when Alex Carey pumped the first ball of the 16th over bowled by Lungi Ngidi for six, it seemed the tourists would wrap up the match and series in a hurry.
But Ngidi bowled Carey three balls later, and then followed two outstanding overs from Kagiso Rabada. Yesterday Rabada bowled the 17th over and conceded just seven runs, and then the 19th in which he conceded just three runs one of which was a wide while also picking up the wicket of Matthew Wade.
So good were the South Africans at the “death” that David Warner, faced just six of the last 30 balls and even though he made an unbeaten 67 it proved insufficient with the Australian middle order collapsing against SA’s precision.
What 👏 a 👏day👏❗️ Thank you #Proteas 💚💛🇿🇦🔥🏏. pic.twitter.com/RP65u2gEM2— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) February 23, 2020