First Test, Day 2, Tea
India: 450/5 (Sharma 176, Agarwal 215, Maharaj 2/169, Philander 1/56)
Zaahier Adams
South Africa’s bowlers offered up some resistance in the second session on Day 2 as the visitors looked to stem the avalanche of runs in this first Test here in Visakhapatnam.
The afternoon’s period of play – extended due to the loss of the final session on Wednesday – certainly started on a positive note for the visitors when Vernon Philander clean bowled Cheteshwar Pujara with a beauty that nipped off the seam just enough to uproot the off-stump.