Gqeberha — The World Cup coming up in six months time sits high on the Proteas priority list as the South Africans prepare to take on the West Indies at Buffalo Park in the second ODI tomorrow. Newly-appointed Proteas batting coach JP Duminy addressed the media today ahead of the second One-Day International between South Africa and the West Indies. The Proteas had a tough time in ODI cricket prior to their series victory over England last month, but the former Proteas batter believes they have the right personnel to turn things around.

“Do I see the batting unit improving? I certainly hope so. I don’t think I’ll have a job if we don’t. We have the skill set to do that. We’ve got the make up, the top six and top seven, no matter who the line up is, we have the make up to do that. Now it’s about trying to understand what the game plan is and what is the identity that we are trying to form and that’s a continuous journey and discussion,” said Duminy. “As we come up against various opposition, how are we going to do that. If we can bring those conversations to the fore regularly and make good decisions, then I believe we are heading in the right direction.” The Proteas believe a positive brand of cricket is the way to go as long as Rob Walter and his staff are still at the helm. Duminy reiterated the importance of understanding how this positive brand of cricket looks against different opposition and different playing conditions.

“From the get-go its positivity. At the moment that’s the buzz word that everybody is talking about, the mindset that we are going in with. Can we score 400 in an ODI more regularly?” asks Duminy. “What does positivity look like in the conditions in East London that tend to be slightly slow. If it’s not 400, what is that mark that we want to reach for, that stretches us. That’s the important journey that we are going to explore now going forward. We need to understand what positivity look like.” All this work and dedication is so that the Proteas push the boundaries and do better at this year’s 50-Overs World Cup.