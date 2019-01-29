Wiaan Mulder has previously played seven ODI’s for the national team. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Proteas have called up young all-rounder Wiaan Mulder to the squad for the final ODI against Pakistan at Newlands on Wednesday. The series is currently deadlocked at 2-2 all.

The 20-year-old Mulder has previously played seven ODI’s for the national team, with a top-score of 19* and taken seven wickets.

After playing all five ODI’s against Sri Lanka during the winter, the Highveld Lions prodigy unfortunately injured his ankle during the Zimbabwe series back in September last year.

The injury kept Mulder on the sidelines for three months and only returned to full fitness at the start of January. After a disappointing return, when he was dismissed for a duck in his first innings back, Mulder has improved steadily.

Wiaan Mulder in action during a Proteas training session at Kingsmead in February 2018. Photo: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

He recently claimed 4/40 against the Titans before striking a career-best 146 against the Knights in Bloemfontein last week.

Mulder will contest the all-rounder’s place with his Lions teammate Dwaine Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo for the series decider.





