Proteas captain Dean Elgar says Aiden Markram needs to perform after ’tough conversations’

Johannesburg - There will be changes to the South African team for the second Test against New Zealand that begins at midnight on Thursday, with the batting unit a central focus for the national selectors. Skipper Dean Elgar mentioned on Thursday afternoon (NZ time) that a final decision would be made after the Proteas’ practice session in the afternoon. Aiden Markram’s position is most in the firing line. Elgar didn’t waver from his post-match comments after the first Test in which stated that Markram, who is averaging 9.7 runs an innings in his last five Tests, was struggling mentally. “His position is vulnerable,” Elgar stated on Thursday.

Elgar has held numerous talks with Markram about his lack of output, the fact that the team desperately needs him to perform better with the bat and what he can do to improve, but at some point all that talk needs to be backed up with action. “I don’t have to speak to him anymore. I’ve had a lot of tough conversations with him. He just needs to score runs for us. I know the technique to use with him, the conversations have been had, I need him to return the favour as well.” ”He is in a very important position, we need guys firing, you can’t carry guys,” the Proteas captain added.

ALSO READ: Markram, Rickelton, Sipamla… Which changes would you make to Proteas team for second NZ Test? Markram was shifted down to no.3 in the order to allow Sarel Erwee to make his debut in his accustomed position as opener, but the change in position didn’t create a change in fortune for the elegant right hander, who made just 15 and 2 in the first Test. Markram’s last half-century came in the first Test against West Indies last year and his highest score since then is 31, made in the second innings of the second Test against India.

With Keegan Petersen set to return for the Bangladesh series next month, the selectors may feel the need to give Markram one last shot. “Based on my experience in Test cricket, I always feel guys are usually one knock away from being in good form again. I’m banking on that theory going into the next game,” Elgar commented. ALSO READ: Sarel Erwee is eager to right the wrongs of the first Test against New Zealand The big question for the selectors is: do they stick with Markram and Zubayr Hamza or go with Ryan Rickelton, who’s form in the domestic Four-Day competition merits strong consideration?

Elgar said that it was tough to expect a debutant “to make a play,” and if Rickelton is capped for the first time, the batting line-up would include Erwee, playing just his second Test, Hamza playing his second match in two years and Kyle Verreynne, who would be playing in just his sixth Test. ALSO READ: Temba Bavuma will want his bat to do the talking in the second Test against the Kiwis That’s a lot of inexperience in a crucial match, with South Africa needing to come from behind to draw the series, against a confident and very motivated New Zealand team.

“They are a lot more experienced,” Elgar said of the Black Caps. “They’ve tasted a lot of success, they are extremely hungry and want that success to continue. They don’t \want to let go of that taste and feeling of being one of the best sides in the world. With success comes hunger and pride in performance. They are not willing to give an inch.” Once more Lungi Ngidi won’t feature as he continues his rehabilitation from a back strain picked up at training the day before the start of the first Test. According to the Proteas management, Ngidi still has another week of rehab, before he can bowl off a full run. “It’s a setback for us, Lungi is a key figure in the bowling line-up,” said Elgar.

SQUADS New Zealand: Tom Latham (capt), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Hamish Rutherford, Tom Blundell, Colin de Gradhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Cam Fletcher, Rachin Ravindra South Africa : Dean Elgar (capt), Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.