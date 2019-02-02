Proteas captain Faf du Plessis was in fine touch at Newlands on Friday night, stroking a classy 78 off just 45 balls. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Proteas captain Faf du Plessis says he will “get the tank filled up again” for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka, as he will miss the last two T20 Internationals against Pakistan. Du Plessis was in fine touch in the opening T20I at Newlands on Friday night, stroking a classy 78 off just 45 balls – with six fours and four sixes – in setting up the Proteas’ Newlands record 192/6.

The South Africans held on for a tight six-run victory despite a late charge by Pakistan.

But now Du Plessis will get a chance to put his feet up for about a week ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, which starts on February 13 at Kingsmead in Durban.

It means that the skipper will miss Sunday’s T20I at the Wanderers (2.30pm start), as well as the final game against Pakistan in Centurion on Wednesday (6pm).

“I’m being dropped for the next two! Or resting. I’m the only Test player that’s still playing. I was only going to play tonight,” Du Plessis said.

“There’s been a lot of cricket, especially the three-format players have played a lot. Me personally, this is an opportunity to get the tank filled up again for the Test series.

“So, there’ll be one change, and a new captain will have to be decided.

“But we’ll try and make sure that get through the squad as best we can, get the guys playing as well – the whole squad.”

Wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock has already been sidelined with a groin injury, and is in a race against time to be fit for the first Sri Lanka Test.

Cape Cobras opener Janneman Malan has replaced De Kock in the Proteas T20I squad.

