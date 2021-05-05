Proteas captain Temba Bavuma joins Siya Kolisi at Roc Nation

CAPE TOWN – Proteas limited-overs captain Temba Bavuma has signed a new management deal with the star-studded Roc Nation Sports International group.

Bavuma, who is the first Black African captain of the Proteas, joins the stable of Springbok World Cup winning skipper Siya Kolisi and fellow RWC2019 winners Cheslin Kolbe, Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira and Sbu Nkosi. Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi is also part of the Roc Nation family.

ALSO READ: South Africa can rule rugby world for a long time, says Springboks star Sbu Nkosi

The global sporting giant has a major international sporting footprint with superstars such as Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne, Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku, Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng, Manchester United’s Eric Bailly and Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal FC on their books.

The British and Irish star lock forward Maro Itoje is also signed by RocNation.

“I am at an important phase of my career and I feel it is crucial to have the right people and support for me to achieve my objectives on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports are passionate and committed towards giving their players the best opportunity and resources to achieve their goals, I look forward to this next chapter of my career with the team," Bavuma said.

ALSO READ: Sharks’ partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation ’a bold approach’

The 30-year-old has played 44 Tests, nine One-Day Internationals (ODI) and eight T20 Internationals (T20I), while also being the only Black African batsman to score a Test century for the Proteas.

It remains one of the most significant and celebrated moments in the history of South African sport, particularly with Bavuma having grown up in Langa just a few kilometres away from the hallowed turf of Newlands in Cape Town where he struck his century against England.

Bavuma is certainly cognisant of his heritage and does sterling work in the underprivileged communities through his Temba Bavuma Foundation, with a view to making a meaningful difference in the lives of scholars through education and cricket.

ALSO READ: Lungi Ngidi becomes first cricketer to sign for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation sports company

“The signing of Temba is an honour and a significant achievement as we continue to grow our footprint in South Africa. Temba has an amazing story to share with the world and an insatiable drive to make a difference, we look forward to walking this journey with him both on and off the field,” said Roc Nation Sports International President Michael Yormark.

* Catch Temba Bavuma in conversation with Zaahier Adams this Friday on the IOL Sports Show.

@ZaahierAdams

IOL Sport